Madhya Pradesh Board to declare Class 12 results April 15
India
The Madhya Pradesh Board is set to announce the Class 12 results for 2026.
If you're waiting on your scores, just head to mpbse.mponline.gov.in or mpbse.nic.in after 11am on April 15.
You'll need your roll number and application number from your admit card, so keep those handy!
Results for nearly 700,000 on DigiLocker
Nearly 700,000 students appeared for the exams held from February 7 to March 7.
Results are also up on DigiLocker in case the main sites get crowded.
You'll need at least 33% in each subject to pass, but if you fall short, don't stress: MPBSE will hold supplementary exams so you can try again.