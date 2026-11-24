Madhya Pradesh Cabinet approves over ₹7,000cr for infrastructure and welfare
Big news for Madhya Pradesh: the state Cabinet just approved over ₹7,000 crore to upgrade infrastructure and support public welfare.
This includes major funds for ongoing government projects and a huge push to build Advaita Lok at Ekatm Dham in Omkareshwar for the financial years 2026-27 to 2030-31.
Madhya Pradesh electrification, bank support, grants
The plan also covers electrifying nearly 47,000 homes that still don't have power, plus some public buildings, under a new scheme.
There's extra support for struggling district banks, and a big chunk set aside for local development projects through the Chief Minister's Discretionary Grant.
The goal? Modernize services and make life better across Madhya Pradesh.