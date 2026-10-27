Madhya Pradesh cabinet approves over ₹8,225cr with ₹3,378.69cr for irrigation
Big news from Madhya Pradesh: the state cabinet just approved over ₹8,225 crore to boost key areas like irrigation, healthcare, and education.
The largest share, ₹3,378.69 crore, is going into continued operation of irrigation projects in Chhindwara, Morena, and Sagar through 2031 to help farmers grow more with better water access.
Afforestation ₹2,050.03cr health ₹1,743.58cr social ₹651.25cr
It's not just about farming: ₹2,050.03 crore is set aside for environmental protection using the Compensatory Afforestation Fund.
Health services are getting a lift too with ₹1,743.58 crore for public health and medical education.
Plus, ₹651.25 crore will support social justice and disability welfare schemes.
The cabinet also approved new District Education Officer offices in Niwari, Mauganj, Pandhurna, and Maihar in recently formed districts to improve local administration.
Chhindwara Irrigation Complex ₹2,611.13cr micro-irrigation 1,90,500ha
A big chunk, ₹2,611.13 crore, is dedicated to the Chhindwara Irrigation Complex Project alone.
This aims to bring micro-irrigation across 1,90,500 hectares so more farmers can count on reliable water supplies in the years ahead.