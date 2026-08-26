Madhya Pradesh Cabinet approves ₹10,630cr package under CM Dr. Yadav

The plan includes ₹4,600 crore to help build 12 new roads and transfer 22 major ones to the state road corporation, plus ₹3,960 crore for a key road (Seoni-Balaghat).

Healthcare gets a lift with new posts at Dhanwantri Health University and ₹1,740 crore for schemes helping vulnerable groups.

There's also funding for better cybersecurity and ₹78 lakh post-facto reimbursement for Women's T20 World Cup Cricket 2025 (Visually Impaired) Players under Sports Promotion Scheme.