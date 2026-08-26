Madhya Pradesh Cabinet approves ₹10,630cr package under CM Dr. Yadav
India
Big news from Madhya Pradesh: the state cabinet just approved a massive ₹10,630 crore package to upgrade roads, improve healthcare, support social welfare programs, and boost cybersecurity.
The decision came out of Wednesday's meeting led by Chief Minister Dr. Yadav.
Package funds roads, healthcare, welfare, cybersecurity
The plan includes ₹4,600 crore to help build 12 new roads and transfer 22 major ones to the state road corporation, plus ₹3,960 crore for a key road (Seoni-Balaghat).
Healthcare gets a lift with new posts at Dhanwantri Health University and ₹1,740 crore for schemes helping vulnerable groups.
There's also funding for better cybersecurity and ₹78 lakh post-facto reimbursement for Women's T20 World Cup Cricket 2025 (Visually Impaired) Players under Sports Promotion Scheme.