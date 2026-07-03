Madhya Pradesh commission orders BSNL to pay ₹15,000 for landline
India
BSNL got called out by the Madhya Pradesh State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission for not fixing a customer's landline, even after years of complaints.
Goutam's connection, registered in his late father's name, stopped working way back in 2011, and BSNL just didn't sort it out.
BSNL ordered to restore landline
The commission ordered BSNL to pay ₹15,000 in compensation and ₹2,000 for legal costs. They also told BSNL to restore Goutam's landline within two months.
BSNL tried blaming cable damage and offering a wireless alternative instead, but the commission said there was no proof and customers shouldn't be forced to switch unless absolutely necessary.
This case highlights why consumer rights matter, especially when big companies drop the ball on basic services.