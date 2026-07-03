Madhya Pradesh commission orders BSNL to pay ₹15,000 for landline

BSNL ordered to restore landline

The commission ordered BSNL to pay ₹15,000 in compensation and ₹2,000 for legal costs. They also told BSNL to restore Goutam's landline within two months.

BSNL tried blaming cable damage and offering a wireless alternative instead, but the commission said there was no proof and customers shouldn't be forced to switch unless absolutely necessary.

This case highlights why consumer rights matter, especially when big companies drop the ball on basic services.