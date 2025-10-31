Next Article
Madhya Pradesh: Family feud turns into full-blown brawl
India
A money dispute in Chitri village, Madhya Pradesh, got out of hand when Devi Singh Solanki, a resident of Baderi village, tried to collect ₹10,000 from his brother-in-law Balli Vaishya.
Things escalated quickly—both sides started fighting with sticks right in front of the police, who were present but did not intervene.
Fight escalates to serious injuries
The situation got worse when Vaishya's sons joined the fight, leaving Solanki's nephew Chhotu Parihar with a serious head injury. He had to be moved to a bigger hospital for treatment.
The whole incident was caught on video and shared online, raising questions about why the police just stood by.
Now, cases have been filed against both groups as the investigation continues.