Madhya Pradesh forms 6 member panel to draft UCC bill
Madhya Pradesh is moving toward a uniform civil code (UCC) and has formed a six-member committee, led by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai.
The group has 60 days to submit a draft bill and detailed report that could change how marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption work across the state.
Panel to consider personal law reforms
The panel will look at current personal laws and suggest updates, especially around live-in relationships, women's rights, and child protection.
They will gather input from citizens and experts to make sure everyone's voice is heard.
With members like retired Indian Administrative Service officer Shatrughan Singh and legal expert Anoop Nair on board, the goal is to create fair rules that respect Madhya Pradesh's diverse communities, including its large tribal population.