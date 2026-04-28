Madhya Pradesh forms 6 member panel to draft UCC bill

Panel to consider personal law reforms

The panel will look at current personal laws and suggest updates, especially around live-in relationships, women's rights, and child protection.

They will gather input from citizens and experts to make sure everyone's voice is heard.

With members like retired Indian Administrative Service officer Shatrughan Singh and legal expert Anoop Nair on board, the goal is to create fair rules that respect Madhya Pradesh's diverse communities, including its large tribal population.