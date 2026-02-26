Madhya Pradesh: Girl (17) gives birth in school during exam
During her Class 10 Maths board exam in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, a 17-year-old student gave birth to a baby boy in the school washroom after experiencing severe stomach pain.
She had been writing her paper for nearly two hours before asking to leave for the toilet.
School staff rushed to help after hearing a newborn's cries, and both mother and child were taken to a local health center—thankfully, they're both stable now.
Father identified; police searching for him
Police have filed a case under the POCSO Act and are looking into how this happened.
The girl's family reportedly didn't know about her pregnancy; she was engaged and had been in a relationship with a youth from Betma, who has been identified as the father.
Authorities are searching for him while continuing their investigation.