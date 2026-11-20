Madhya Pradesh HC rebukes lawyers for fake AI SC judgment
Lawyers at the Madhya Pradesh High Court were called out for submitting a fake Supreme Court judgment created by AI.
The case was about the dismissal of former sub-inspector Piyush Mani Tiwari, and the government tried to back its argument with a made-up legal reference that does not actually exist.
Vivek Kumar Singh orders AG verification
Justice Vivek Kumar Singh caught the error, pointing out that the cited case was unrelated.
He ordered all legal arguments and case references to be double-checked by the Advocate General's office before being filed.
The judge also warned against using unverified AI-generated material, saying it could mislead courts and stressing how important accuracy is in legal proceedings.