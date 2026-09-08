Madhya Pradesh interns protest in Bhopal, demand ₹30,000 and ₹1.5L
Medical interns across Madhya Pradesh hit the streets in Bhopal, asking for their monthly stipend to be raised from ₹14,337 to ₹30,000.
They are also seeking ₹1.5 lakh compensation for those injured when police used water cannons during a protest outside Hamidia Hospital.
There are 3,655 MBBS interns in government and private medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh, including 2,055 in government medical colleges.
Interns cite low pay, ₹1L fees
Interns say they are paid much less than peers in states like Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, even though they shell out about ₹1 lakh a year in course fees.
The protests caused traffic jams at Kamla Park and disrupted hospital services, leaving patients waiting.
Officials say talks are underway to address the stipend issue and investigate the police response, so stay tuned as this story develops.