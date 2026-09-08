Madhya Pradesh interns protest in Bhopal, demand ₹30,000 and ₹1.5L

Medical interns across Madhya Pradesh hit the streets in Bhopal, asking for their monthly stipend to be raised from ₹14,337 to ₹30,000.

They are also seeking ₹1.5 lakh compensation for those injured when police used water cannons during a protest outside Hamidia Hospital.

There are 3,655 MBBS interns in government and private medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh, including 2,055 in government medical colleges.