Madhya Pradesh police intensify crackdown on turtle trafficking via trains

Madhya Pradesh authorities prepare sniffer dogs

Smugglers have been using Madhya Pradesh's central location to quietly move turtles in hidden bags, with routes connecting places like Uttar Pradesh to Mumbai and Bengaluru.

These turtles are often sold as exotic pets or used in traditional medicine.

After a huge bust this February, authorities are preparing to roll out sniffer dogs, smarter CCTV, and better data sharing to catch repeat offenders, marking a real shift toward stopping wildlife crime on trains.