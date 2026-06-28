Madhya Pradesh police intensify crackdown on turtle trafficking via trains
Madhya Pradesh police are stepping up against wildlife trafficking, targeting smugglers moving protected turtles through the state's busy railway network.
Over the past six years, officials seized nearly 650 turtles and even a few vultures from passenger trains, uncovering four major trafficking rings that supply illegal markets abroad.
Madhya Pradesh authorities prepare sniffer dogs
Smugglers have been using Madhya Pradesh's central location to quietly move turtles in hidden bags, with routes connecting places like Uttar Pradesh to Mumbai and Bengaluru.
These turtles are often sold as exotic pets or used in traditional medicine.
After a huge bust this February, authorities are preparing to roll out sniffer dogs, smarter CCTV, and better data sharing to catch repeat offenders, marking a real shift toward stopping wildlife crime on trains.