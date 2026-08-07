Madhya Pradesh protests India's 44,605cr Ken-Betwa river-link over displacement

India's first big river-linking project, the ₹44,605 crore Ken-Betwa River-Link, is stirring up protests in Madhya Pradesh.

The plan is to move water from the Ken River to the Betwa River for farming and drinking needs, helping 10.62 lakh hectares of farmland and 6.2 million people.

But it also means 1,913 families, including 648 Scheduled Tribe families, would have to leave their homes, which has sparked major concerns.