Madhya Pradesh protests India's 44,605cr Ken-Betwa river-link over displacement
India's first big river-linking project, the ₹44,605 crore Ken-Betwa River-Link, is stirring up protests in Madhya Pradesh.
The plan is to move water from the Ken River to the Betwa River for farming and drinking needs, helping 10.62 lakh hectares of farmland and 6.2 million people.
But it also means 1,913 families, including 648 Scheduled Tribe families, would have to leave their homes, which has sparked major concerns.
Tribal activists demand fair compensation
Tribal groups and activists are worried about getting fair compensation and protecting their rights under the Forest Rights Act. They're also upset about potential damage to forests and wildlife.
Amit Bhatnagar undertook an indefinite hunger strike, and protesters staged Jal Satyagraha.
The Ministry of Tribal Affairs says it's received complaints and passed them on to state officials.
Centre defers rehabilitation amid Bundelkhand drought
The center says it's up to state governments to handle rehabilitation and follow legal protections for tribals.
Still, with recurring drought conditions in Bundelkhand across Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, this project remains a hot topic, and a tough balancing act between development and local voices.