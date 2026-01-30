Madhya Pradesh: Students eat Republic Day food off notebook pages
India
A government high school in Maihar, Madhya Pradesh, landed in trouble after a video showed students eating Republic Day food off torn notebook pages instead of plates.
The video surfaced on social media. The acting principal was suspended and a collector ordered a probe.
Acting principal suspended
The acting principal, Sushil Kumar Tripathi, was suspended for negligence and moved to the District Education Officer's office while officials investigate what went wrong.
Authorities say they're looking into who's responsible.