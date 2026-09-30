Madhya Pradesh unveils ₹24,500cr youth package including 20% Agniveer reservation

A chunk of the money is going into better roads (like the Damoh-Katni project), the construction of a 605-bed district hospital in Singrauli, and the construction of the Chhindwara Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital, improved public health centers, and the continuation of irrigation projects in Datia, Neemuch, Ujjain, and Sagar.

There's also extra funding for guest teachers' pay and more, all aiming to make life better across the state.