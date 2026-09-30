Madhya Pradesh unveils ₹24,500cr youth package including 20% Agniveer reservation
India
Madhya Pradesh just rolled out a huge ₹24,500 crore package to jumpstart development and support young people.
Highlights include 20% job reservations for Agniveers in police and forest jobs, plus a uniform amount for students in classes one through eight.
Funds for roads hospitals irrigation projects
A chunk of the money is going into better roads (like the Damoh-Katni project), the construction of a 605-bed district hospital in Singrauli, and the construction of the Chhindwara Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital, improved public health centers, and the continuation of irrigation projects in Datia, Neemuch, Ujjain, and Sagar.
There's also extra funding for guest teachers' pay and more, all aiming to make life better across the state.