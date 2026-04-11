Madhya Pradesh village Borsar fines abusers ₹500 or community service India Apr 11, 2026

Borsar village in Madhya Pradesh just rolled out a new rule: anyone caught using abusive language has to pay a ₹500 fine or do an hour of community service.

The idea came from Ashwin Patil, who noticed how swearing was causing fights after he returned from Mumbai.

Now, the whole village is on board as part of their Sanskar Kranti campaign.