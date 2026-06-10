Madhya Pradesh withdraws draft 2-child rule after Mohan Yadav's call
India
Madhya Pradesh just dropped its draft rule that blocked people with more than two children from getting government jobs.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav called for the rule's immediate removal, so it's no longer on the state's official website.
Draft barred parents with >2 children
The draft policy said anyone with more than two children having more than two living children on or after January 26, 2001 couldn't apply for or keep a government job. Current employees could even be penalized.
This two-child policy has been debated in other states too, but now Madhya Pradesh is stepping away from it, which could open up opportunities for more job seekers and bring relief to many families.