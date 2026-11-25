Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district runs health camps outside liquor shops
In a move to tackle alcohol-related health risks, Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh is now running health checkup and awareness camps right outside liquor stores.
The idea is simple: spot people who might be at risk from drinking, offer quick screenings, and share tips on safer habits, all where it matters most.
Deaths linked to alcohol raise concerns
This push comes after deaths in the state linked to alcohol use, raising real concerns about drinking and hidden health issues.
Health officials and doctors hope these camps will help catch problems early and encourage people to make smarter choices about alcohol.