Madras HC allows PIL withdrawal on TN 1,200 cr Secretariat
The Madras High Court has let go of a case that tried to stop the Tamil Nadu government's ₹1,200 crore Secretariat project at Foreshore Estate, Chennai.
The PIL (public interest litigation), filed by advocate RS Tamilvendan, worried about wasted public money and harm to local fishermen, but the court was not convinced since the petitioner's counsel had learnt through newspaper reports that the government planned the Secretariat and the bench questioned the plea's maintainability/legal basis.
Madras HC judges demand legal backing
Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan pointed out that public interest cases need strong legal backing, not just headlines or social buzz.
When the petitioner's lawyer submitted the petition after learning of the plan through newspaper reports, the judges allowed them to withdraw without any penalty.
The takeaway? Courts want real evidence before stepping in on big government projects.