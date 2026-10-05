Madras HC allows PIL withdrawal on TN 1,200 cr Secretariat

The Madras High Court has let go of a case that tried to stop the Tamil Nadu government's ₹1,200 crore Secretariat project at Foreshore Estate, Chennai.

The PIL (public interest litigation), filed by advocate RS Tamilvendan, worried about wasted public money and harm to local fishermen, but the court was not convinced since the petitioner's counsel had learnt through newspaper reports that the government planned the Secretariat and the bench questioned the plea's maintainability/legal basis.