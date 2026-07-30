Madras HC denies V Senthil Balaji anticipatory bail TASMAC probe
Former Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader V Senthil Balaji was denied anticipatory bail by the Madras High Court in a big corruption case tied to TASMAC.
The judge said the allegations involved large-scale corruption and that Balaji needs to be questioned directly so investigators can dig deeper.
DVAC FIR names Balaji, S Visakan
The DVAC filed an FIR on July 29, accusing Balaji, former TASMAC Managing Director S Visakan, and five others of abusing their positions.
They're suspected of rigging bar licenses and tenders, leading to inflated deals with distilleries and bottling firms, which reportedly cost the state a lot of money.
DVAC searches 45 Tamil Nadu locations
To gather evidence, DVAC searched 45 locations across Tamil Nadu, including Balaji's home and properties linked to other accused.
This is all part of their push for a thorough probe into how deep the alleged corruption goes.