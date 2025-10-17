Madras HC halts TN's removal of caste-based names from places India Oct 17, 2025

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has told the Tamil Nadu government to hold off on actually removing caste-based names from public spaces—for now.

The court says the state can still survey and list these places, but can't take further action for now.

This all started after S. Paramasivam, the State vice-president of the Hindu Advocates Front, filed a petition saying the government's move seemed more about politics than promoting real equality.