Madras HC orders non-Hindus declare respect before Agamic temple entry
India
The Madras High Court just ruled that non-Hindus who sport religious markers need to officially declare their respect for the temple deity before entering Agamic temples in Tamil Nadu.
This decision, made on October 27, 2026, follows recent incidents where public figures entered temples without following proper protocols, sparking concerns about maintaining temple traditions.
Madras HC balances tradition with inclusivity
The court's move aims to protect temple sanctity after several high-profile breaches, even making headlines on social media.
However, there are exceptions for followers of revered figures like Lord Ayyappa and Shirdi Sai Baba, whose devotees come from different faiths.
The ruling tries to balance tradition with inclusivity where it counts.