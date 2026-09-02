Madras High Court: 220 Tamils safe after Nepal floods

Relatives of missing people are getting air tickets to help with search efforts, like Tiripurasundari's brother, who also gave a DNA sample to aid identification.

All pilgrims from Aathma Yoga and Ideal Tours and Trekking are back home safely, but searches continue for others, including retired Madras High Court judge V. Sivagnanam and 49 Tamils who had gone on a tour through Mahadev Kailash Yatra Travels, located in Guduvancheri, Chennai.

Tamil Nadu officials in Kathmandu are supporting families, and a help center set up by the Tamil Nadu government has fielded 2,336 telephone calls so far.

The court expects more updates next week.