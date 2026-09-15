Madras High Court: Daughters keep inheritance despite mother's remarriage
Big update from the Madras High Court: if your father passes away, you can still inherit his share of family property, even if your mother remarries.
The court made it clear that old rules about remarriage only applied to widows, not to daughters or other heirs.
This decision came from a case where a daughter was named the only main heir after her father's death.
Justice P.B. Balaji clarifies succession rights
The judge, Justice P.B. Balaji, said that just because someone's mother remarries doesn't mean the daughter loses her right to inherit.
The ruling protects daughters' rights in older estates where succession opened before the 2005 amendment and clears up confusion for families dealing with similar situations today.
Basically, your inheritance isn't tied to your mother's marital status: fairness comes first.