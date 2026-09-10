Madras High Court grants divorce after 16-year separation citing adultery
India
After 16 years of living separately, the Madras High Court has granted a divorce to a 67-year-old man, citing his wife's adultery and that their marriage had broken down beyond repair.
The couple, married since 1992 in Tamil Nadu, hadn't made any attempts to fix things over all those years.
High Court orders ₹700,000 alimony
The court ordered the husband to pay ₹700,000 as alimony before the divorce is official.
Interestingly, a lower court had earlier denied his request for divorce because he mistakenly failed to include Manoharan as a party to the case.
But the High Court disagreed, saying it's unrealistic to expect couples to always live together given work commitments.