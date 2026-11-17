The government now has to explain exactly how it chooses and buys books, and where all the library funds go.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption is already investigating, with five officials suspended and Agal Vilakku publisher's owner, Mohan, under scrutiny.

There are also worries about fake authors and AI-generated books sneaking into libraries: Tamil writer Perumal Murugan even flagged suspicious titles from certain publishers.

The court wants answers to nine specific questions to help fix these bigger issues in the system.