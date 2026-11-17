Madras High Court orders probe of Tamil Nadu library purchases
The Madras High Court has ordered a deep dive into how books have been bought for Tamil Nadu's public libraries over the past 20 years.
This move follows concerns about a possible scam at Coimbatore's Periyar Science Centre and Library, with the court calling for full transparency on how library tax money is being spent.
Tamil Nadu must explain library purchases
The government now has to explain exactly how it chooses and buys books, and where all the library funds go.
The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption is already investigating, with five officials suspended and Agal Vilakku publisher's owner, Mohan, under scrutiny.
There are also worries about fake authors and AI-generated books sneaking into libraries: Tamil writer Perumal Murugan even flagged suspicious titles from certain publishers.
The court wants answers to nine specific questions to help fix these bigger issues in the system.