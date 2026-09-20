Madras High Court says appearance cannot determine caste or religion
The Madras High Court just made it clear: you can't decide someone's caste or religion based on how they look.
This comes after a local committee rejected M Ravikumar's community certificate, claiming his appearance didn't match his claimed background.
The court recently called out this approach and stressing the need for real evidence, not just assumptions about physical features.
Justice Bharatha Chakravarthy orders fresh hearing
Justice Bharatha Chakravarthy has ordered a fresh hearing for Ravikumar, giving him four weeks to show documents proving his Hindu practices.
The vigilance committee must pass orders within eight weeks of the enquiry.
The court reminded everyone that fair skin or curly hair isn't what defines identity: what matters are facts and whether the petitioner follows Hinduism or Christianity.