Madras High Court to hear Perambur petitions against Joseph Vijay

Joseph Vijay Perambur win 120,365 votes

Vijay scored a massive 120,365 votes in Perambur, beating Shekar by over 53,000 votes, which was a huge boost for his party TVK in its first-ever election.

But things got messy with accusations that rival parties tried to lure TVK lawmakers away; police even made arrests.

While Vijay has faced similar court cases before (about assets and campaign rules), those were dismissed.

This new legal drama comes as Tamil Nadu politics remain turbulent.