Madras High Court to hear Perambur petitions against Joseph Vijay
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay's big win in Perambur during the 2026 assembly polls is now facing legal heat.
The Madras High Court will hear four petitions from DMK candidates RD Shekar and Indigo Irudayaraj, and two local voters, all questioning how fair the victory was.
Irudayaraj also wants the court to pause a by-election in Tiruchirappalli East, since Vijay vacated that seat after winning both.
Joseph Vijay Perambur win 120,365 votes
Vijay scored a massive 120,365 votes in Perambur, beating Shekar by over 53,000 votes, which was a huge boost for his party TVK in its first-ever election.
But things got messy with accusations that rival parties tried to lure TVK lawmakers away; police even made arrests.
While Vijay has faced similar court cases before (about assets and campaign rules), those were dismissed.
This new legal drama comes as Tamil Nadu politics remain turbulent.