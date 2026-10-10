Madurai Bench bars private institutions collecting caste unless law requires
India
The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ruled that no private educational institution or employer in Tamil Nadu can mandatorily collect caste or community details in application forms unless specifically required under statutory provisions.
This decision came after the petitioner, N Vikraman, pointed out that collecting this information could lead to unfair treatment during admissions or hiring.
Judges: caste questions need legal basis
The judges said making people reveal their caste without any legal reason goes against equality and privacy rights.
From now on, caste information should only be asked for if there is a law that actually requires it, helping protect everyone from possible discrimination in schools and workplaces.