Madurai Bench rules converts to Islam not backward class Muslims
India
The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court just ruled that people who convert to Islam cannot be counted as Backward Class Muslims. This means they cannot claim Backward Class Muslim status.
The court also canceled a 2024 government order that had allowed this, saying converts are simply recognized as Muslims, not as part of those specific communities.
Hindu-born convert denied BC Muslim status
This all started with a petition from a man who was born to Hindu parents and converted to Islam in 2015.
He asked for Backward Class Muslim status but was turned down.