A distinctive tattoo on the suspect's hand, spotted in CCTV footage, was key to tracking Nishanth down.

Police combined AI image analysis with CCTV footage to identify Nishanth.

The bus driver recognized him from news photos and alerted police, who then found him, his father Suresh, and an accomplice.

They've already recovered 6kg of stolen jewelry from his family's farmland, and hope to uncover more as the investigation continues.