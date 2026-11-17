Madurai police arrest Nishanth aged 25 in ₹21cr Tanishq heist
Madurai police just caught 25-year-old Nishanth, the main suspect behind the ₹21 crore Tanishq jewelry heist.
The big clue? A bus driver recognized him during a four-day search after nearly 11kg of gold and diamond jewelry vanished from the store on November 12.
Police recover 6kg after AI match
A distinctive tattoo on the suspect's hand, spotted in CCTV footage, was key to tracking Nishanth down.
Police combined AI image analysis with CCTV footage to identify Nishanth.
The bus driver recognized him from news photos and alerted police, who then found him, his father Suresh, and an accomplice.
They've already recovered 6kg of stolen jewelry from his family's farmland, and hope to uncover more as the investigation continues.