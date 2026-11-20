Madurai police raid P Moorthy's home over alleged 5.39cr quarrying
Police in Madurai raided the home of former DMK Minister P Moorthy on Friday, in connection with two cases of alleged illegal quarrying that reportedly cost the state ₹5.39 crore.
The search focused on finding documents or evidence linked to unauthorized mining.
Chathiravellalapatti illegal quarrying prompts probe
This all started when a government inspection found that a quarry lessee had allegedly excavated excessive quantities of gravel illegally from unauthorized land at Chathiravellalapatti, leading to big financial losses for the state: ₹2.32 crore and ₹3.07 crore on two separate occasions.
Based on these findings, police, led by Madurai District Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) R Ponnarasu and after informing the Judicial Magistrate No. 1, are now gathering more evidence to hold those involved accountable.