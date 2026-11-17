Madurai Tanishq showroom robbed of 11kg gold and diamonds
A bold jewelry heist just 27 days after the new Tanishq showroom opened in Madurai has police scratching their heads.
A single masked individual managed to steal 11kg of gold and diamonds without even damaging the shutter, raising suspicions that someone on the inside may have helped them out.
The unfinished construction at the store gave the suspect an easy way in.
Madurai police probe scaffolding access
Investigators think a single masked individual used scaffolding and an elevator maintenance passage to sneak inside, showing they knew their way around.
CCTV footage from a week earlier even caught a failed break-in attempt, hinting at careful planning.
Now, police are questioning showroom employees, construction workers and lift maintenance personnel, among others, to establish whether anyone had prior knowledge of the building's layout or the security arrangements.