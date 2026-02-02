Magh Mela 2026: 'Mini-Kumbh' sets records with 18cr+ devotees
Magh Mela 2026 in Prayagraj concluded with the Maghi Purnima bathing festival and drew more than 18 crore devotees—well above the administration's estimates of 12-15 crore—flocking to the Sangam for rituals and a spiritual reset.
The event's biggest day, Maghi Purnima, was expected to see the ghats buzzing with an estimated 10-15 crore devotees at once.
This year's vibe? Bigger crowds, younger faces, and a serious upgrade in facilities.
From AI cameras to drone surveillance, tech at the forefront
This wasn't just another festival—it was a massive gathering powered by new tech like AI cameras and drones for safety, plus 25,000 toilets and the deployment of over 3,500 sanitation workers to keep things clean.
The site spanned 800 hectares with everything from bike taxis to golf carts making it easier to get around.
There was increased participation by young devotees, showing how tradition and modernity can actually mix well.
And stories like 95-year-old Anguri Dubey finishing her fifth Kalpavas add heart to the sheer scale of it all.
If you haven't been here yet, plan a visit soon
Magh Mela is often called a "mini-Kumbh," but this year felt next-level—with record turnout, smart crowd management (10k police on duty), and better amenities for everyone.
If you're into big cultural moments or just curious about how huge events are run today, this one sets the bar pretty high.