Magh Mela 2026: 'Mini-Kumbh' sets records with 18cr+ devotees

From AI cameras to drone surveillance, tech at the forefront

This wasn't just another festival—it was a massive gathering powered by new tech like AI cameras and drones for safety, plus 25,000 toilets and the deployment of over 3,500 sanitation workers to keep things clean.

The site spanned 800 hectares with everything from bike taxis to golf carts making it easier to get around.

There was increased participation by young devotees, showing how tradition and modernity can actually mix well.

And stories like 95-year-old Anguri Dubey finishing her fifth Kalpavas add heart to the sheer scale of it all.