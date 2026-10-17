Magnitude 4.1 quake hits Shimla early Saturday, no injuries reported
India
Early Saturday morning, a magnitude 4.1 earthquake hit Shimla, waking up residents and sending some people outside just to be safe.
The epicenter was 10km underground, and while tremors were felt across parts of Shimla city, thankfully there has been no damage or injuries reported.
Himachal Pradesh's 2nd quake prompts caution
This is the second time Himachal Pradesh has felt the ground shake in less than a week (the last one was in Chamba).
With these back-to-back quakes, people are staying extra cautious.