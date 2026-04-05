Magnitude 4.2 earthquake strikes Indian Ocean, National Center for Seismology

Nearly 228,000 killed in 2004 tsunami

This latest quake brings back memories of the devastating 2004 Boxing Day tsunami, which started with a massive undersea earthquake near Aceh, Indonesia.

That disaster affected 14 countries and killed nearly 228,000 people, making it the deadliest tsunami ever.

It's a reminder that areas like Aceh, Sri Lanka, Tamil Nadu, and Thailand were affected by the disaster.