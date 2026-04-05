Magnitude 4.2 earthquake strikes Indian Ocean, National Center for Seismology
India
A magnitude 4.2 earthquake hit the Indian Ocean Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology.
The quake happened 90km below the surface, deep enough to remind us that this region is geologically active and sometimes unpredictable.
Nearly 228,000 killed in 2004 tsunami
This latest quake brings back memories of the devastating 2004 Boxing Day tsunami, which started with a massive undersea earthquake near Aceh, Indonesia.
That disaster affected 14 countries and killed nearly 228,000 people, making it the deadliest tsunami ever.
It's a reminder that areas like Aceh, Sri Lanka, Tamil Nadu, and Thailand were affected by the disaster.