Magnitude 4.2 quake rattles Uttarkashi near Rajgarhi at 1:21am.
India
A magnitude 4.2 earthquake rattled Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand at 1:21am Monday. The epicenter was near Rajgarhi in Barkot tehsil, about 10km underground.
People across towns like Barkot, Purola, and Dunda felt the tremors and quickly left their homes out of caution.
No injuries reported in Uttarkashi
Thankfully, there were no reports of injuries or major damage after the quake.
Local authorities checked in with affected areas and are still monitoring things to keep everyone safe.
For now, it's all clear.