Mahabaleshwar rains collapse bridge near Venna Lake, tourists stuck

CM Fadnavis announces 5L for families

Mahabaleshwar saw an intense 513mm of rain in just one day, leading to waterlogging and damaged roads.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alerts for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and more, warning of even heavier rain ahead.

Landslides have blocked major routes like Mumbai-Pune and Mumbai-Goa highways.

Sadly, six people lost their lives in Mumbai due to building collapses and falling trees. Chief Minister Fadnavis announced ₹5 lakh in support for their families.

Authorities are urging everyone to avoid non-essential travel as the situation unfolds.