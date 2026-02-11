Maharaja selling Delhi bungalow for ₹1,000cr to F&B entrepreneur
Maharaja Manujendra Shah of Tehri Garhwal is set to sell his massive 3.2-acre bungalow in Delhi's ultra-exclusive Lutyens's Bungalow Zone for around ₹1,000 crore.
The buyer? A food and beverage entrepreneur making some seriously bold moves in the city's luxury real estate scene.
Sale could be among India's largest residential property deals
If completed, this sale would be among India's largest residential property deals—potentially just behind the ₹1,100 crore sale of Jawaharlal Nehru's first official residence nearby.
The owner, Maharaja Manujendra Shah of Tehri Garhwal, and his family have drawn attention with the proposed transaction.
Buyer to also acquire Nehru's historic bungalow
Interestingly, the same buyer is also set to acquire Nehru's historic bungalow.
If both deals proceed at the reported prices, their Lutyens's real estate haul would total around ₹2,100 crore—showing just how hot (and expensive) this part of Delhi has become lately.