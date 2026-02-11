Maharaja selling Delhi bungalow for ₹1,000cr to F&B entrepreneur

If completed, this sale would be among India's largest residential property deals—potentially just behind the ₹1,100 crore sale of Jawaharlal Nehru 's first official residence nearby. The owner, Maharaja Manujendra Shah of Tehri Garhwal, and his family have drawn attention with the proposed transaction.

Buyer to also acquire Nehru's historic bungalow

Interestingly, the same buyer is also set to acquire Nehru's historic bungalow.

If both deals proceed at the reported prices, their Lutyens's real estate haul would total around ₹2,100 crore—showing just how hot (and expensive) this part of Delhi has become lately.