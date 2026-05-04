Maharajganj police recover cash and jewelry, arrest 4 women

Ranjeet Chauhan duped in temple marriage

The scheme came to light when Ranjeet Chauhan reported being duped into marrying Anjalika, who was introduced as single but actually had a child.

The gang held wedding rituals at a local temple, collected nearly ₹1 lakh and jewelry from him, then disappeared.

Among those arrested are Sumitra (who pretended to be mute), Lalti (thought to be the mastermind), Kajal, and Anjalika. Police say they're still searching for Jitendra.