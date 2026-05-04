Maharajganj police recover cash and jewelry, arrest 4 women
India
Police in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district have uncovered a looteri dulhan (fraud bride) gang, arresting four women and recovering cash plus stolen jewelry.
The group's trick? They staged fake marriages to scam people out of money and valuables.
One male suspect, Jitendra, is still missing.
Ranjeet Chauhan duped in temple marriage
The scheme came to light when Ranjeet Chauhan reported being duped into marrying Anjalika, who was introduced as single but actually had a child.
The gang held wedding rituals at a local temple, collected nearly ₹1 lakh and jewelry from him, then disappeared.
Among those arrested are Sumitra (who pretended to be mute), Lalti (thought to be the mastermind), Kajal, and Anjalika. Police say they're still searching for Jitendra.