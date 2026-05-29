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Maharashtra: 15 dead, several critical after consuming toxic liquor
The victims were mostly from these regions

Maharashtra: 15 dead, several critical after consuming toxic liquor

By Snehil Singh
May 29, 2026
01:26 pm
What's the story

At least 15 people have died, and many others are critically ill after consuming toxic liquor in Maharashtra's Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. The deaths were reported from the Dapodi and Phugewadi areas of Pimpri-Chinchwad, the Kale Padal area of Pune, and the Hadapsar area. The victims were mostly from these regions.

Investigation underway

Main accused arrested

The police have arrested Yogesh Wankhede, the main accused in the case. Wankhede is suspected of being involved in the illegal liquor trade and has several criminal cases against him. He is now booked under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act for his role in this incident. The police are also probing two other suspects who are currently in custody.

CM's directive

Do not spare anyone: CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered strict action in the hooch tragedy. He directed Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioners to take stringent measures against those involved. "Do not spare anyone. Take strict action," the Chief Minister directed the police machinery, emphasizing the need for a coordinated investigation by both police forces.

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Ongoing investigation

Probe on to ascertain how toxic deaths occurred

Authorities have launched raids at several locations linked to the incident as part of their investigation. Eight people have been arrested so far in connection with this case, and stringent legal provisions have been invoked against them. The Excise Department is also involved in the probe to ascertain how these toxic deaths occurred.

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