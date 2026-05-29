Maharashtra: 15 dead, several critical after consuming toxic liquor

At least 15 people have died, and many others are critically ill after consuming toxic liquor in Maharashtra 's Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. The deaths were reported from the Dapodi and Phugewadi areas of Pimpri-Chinchwad, the Kale Padal area of Pune, and the Hadapsar area. The victims were mostly from these regions.

Investigation underway Main accused arrested The police have arrested Yogesh Wankhede, the main accused in the case. Wankhede is suspected of being involved in the illegal liquor trade and has several criminal cases against him. He is now booked under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act for his role in this incident. The police are also probing two other suspects who are currently in custody.

CM's directive Do not spare anyone: CM Fadnavis Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered strict action in the hooch tragedy. He directed Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioners to take stringent measures against those involved. "Do not spare anyone. Take strict action," the Chief Minister directed the police machinery, emphasizing the need for a coordinated investigation by both police forces.

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