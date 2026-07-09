Maharashtra announces ₹13,000cr plan to upgrade 370 Mumbai drains

Desalination and Gargai boost Mumbai supply

Mumbai saw over 40% of its usual monsoon rainfall in just four days. No wonder the city struggled!

To help with future shortages, new desalination plants and the Gargai project are set to boost water supply by 2030.

Meanwhile, places like Vasai-Virar faced nonstop rain and power cuts; emergency teams have been working around the clock to restore normal life for everyone hit by the floods.