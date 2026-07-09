Maharashtra announces ₹13,000cr plan to upgrade 370 Mumbai drains
After days of intense rain and major flooding this July, Maharashtra has announced a ₹13,000 crore plan to finally take on Mumbai's waterlogging headaches.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis says 370 flood-prone spots will get upgraded drains designed to clear water within half an hour during heavy downpours.
The state is also acting on expert advice to prevent landslides and keep key routes like the Mumbai-Pune Expressway safer.
Desalination and Gargai boost Mumbai supply
Mumbai saw over 40% of its usual monsoon rainfall in just four days. No wonder the city struggled!
To help with future shortages, new desalination plants and the Gargai project are set to boost water supply by 2030.
Meanwhile, places like Vasai-Virar faced nonstop rain and power cuts; emergency teams have been working around the clock to restore normal life for everyone hit by the floods.