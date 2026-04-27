Maharashtra announces ₹27,000cr loan waiver under Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar scheme
Maharashtra just announced a huge ₹27,000 crore loan waiver to help out around 35 to 40 lakh farmers.
Under the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Farmer Debt Waiver Scheme, overdue loans up to ₹2 lakh will be cleared if they're unpaid till September 30, 2025.
Plus, farmers who repay on time can receive incentives of up to ₹50,000.
This move follows recent farmer protests and aims to bring some relief before the next crop season kicks off.
Maharashtra plans kharif rollout
The government wants the scheme up and running before the kharif season starts.
They're also looking at smarter ways to support farmers, like encouraging group farming and offering quick help when disasters hit, based on tips from a special committee.
To make things smoother (and avoid past hiccups), they'll use digital tools like Agri Stack and are being urged by farm leaders to keep eligibility rules transparent so no one gets left out.