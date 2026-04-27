Maharashtra announces ₹27,000cr loan waiver under Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar scheme

Maharashtra plans kharif rollout

The government wants the scheme up and running before the kharif season starts.

They're also looking at smarter ways to support farmers, like encouraging group farming and offering quick help when disasters hit, based on tips from a special committee.

To make things smoother (and avoid past hiccups), they'll use digital tools like Agri Stack and are being urged by farm leaders to keep eligibility rules transparent so no one gets left out.