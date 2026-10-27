Maharashtra approves Metro Line 12A linking Kalyan-Dombivli with Navi Mumbai
India
Mumbai's getting a new metro line!
The state just approved Metro Line 12A, which will connect Kalyan-Dombivli with Navi Mumbai through an 18.4-km elevated route and 12 stations.
The project costs ₹13,856.37 crore, and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wants it wrapped up in three-and-a-half years.
Metro line could halve travel time
Expect way faster trips: travel time could drop by half compared to road journeys.
With flyovers included and smooth interchange points for other metros (and even the bullet train), this line aims to serve 4.74 lakh people daily, cut down highway traffic, and help clean up the air.
Feeder busses are planned too, making last-mile travel easier for everyone.