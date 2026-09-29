Maharashtra approves ₹1.32cr luxury cars for 4 Lokayukta officials
India
While most of Maharashtra is struggling with drought, the state government has just approved buying four luxury cars worth ₹1.32 crore for its Lokayukta office.
Each car, costing ₹33 lakh, will go to top officials like former Justice Sunil Shukre and former Justices Surendra Tawde and Suvarna Kevale.
Purchase amid drought and spending appeals
This move comes right after new Lokayukta members were sworn in, at the same time when 265 out of 358 talukas were declared drought-hit.
What's more, ministers have recently asked both officials and farmers to cut back on spending during these tough times, making this splurge stand out even more.