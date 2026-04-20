Maharashtra auto drivers plan May 4 protest over Marathi rule
India
Starting May 4, around 1.5 million auto drivers across Maharashtra plan to protest a government rule that requires them to prove their Marathi language skills.
The Mumbai Autorickshawmen's Union says this could seriously disrupt daily commutes if the rule isn't rolled back.
Shashank Rao demands equal rules
Union leader Shashank Rao says the rule unfairly targets traditional auto drivers, even though many already meet language requirements.
He points out that bike taxis and aggregator cabs aren't held to the same standard, calling it a threat to around 15 lakh permits across Maharashtra and an equivalent number of families' livelihoods.
The union will submit a memorandum to the Transport Minister on April 28, asking for equal rules for everyone in the sector.