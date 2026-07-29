Maharashtra bans junk food near schools within 50 meters
India
Maharashtra just rolled out a ban on selling, advertising, or giving away junk food and beverages (think items high in fat, sugar, and salt) within 50 meters of any school.
Announced by FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, this move aims to help nearly 20 million students across the state make healthier choices every day.
Suppliers must obtain school meal licenses
The ban covers all schools, government, private, and aided, for kids as young as 22 months up to Class 12.
Food suppliers now need proper licenses to serve meals at schools or hostels.
School principals, headmasters, and local authorities are in charge of making sure everyone follows the new rules.
It's all part of Maharashtra's bigger push for better nutrition among students.