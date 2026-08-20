Maharashtra bans loose edible oil sales, FDA commissioner Mundhe warns
India
Maharashtra just banned the sale of loose edible oil, hoping to make everyday cooking a little safer.
FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe says you should skip buying oil in reused bottles and always check for sealed packs with clear labels and dates:
Basically, if it looks sketchy, don't risk it.
Officials find adulterated oils, penalties possible
This move is part of the "Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra" campaign after officials found some pretty worrying stuff: oils mixed with other oils, sold in rusty tins, or heated over and over again, with repeated heating and reuse of edible oil generating harmful compounds that are bad for your health.
If sellers break these rules, they could face hefty fines or even jail time under the Food Safety and Standards Act.