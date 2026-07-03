Maharashtra bans sting and energy drinks 500 meters from schools

Pachpute seeks under-18 energy drink ban

BJP MLA Vikram Pachpute raised concerns about students easily buying energy drinks near schools and suggested stopping sales to anyone younger than 18.

Other legislators backed him, calling for stricter limits so students do not get their hands on these beverages.

FDA Minister Narhari Zirwal said the government will enforce the ban strictly and help schools spread awareness about why these drinks are not safe for children.