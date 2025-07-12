Maharashtra bars protest against tax hikes

Higher taxes could put many out of work: Shetty

Sudhakar Shetty, president of the Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHAR), called these hikes a "death blow," especially for smaller bars.

He pointed out that the hospitality sector supports over 20 lakh jobs and thousands of vendors, warning that higher taxes could put many out of work.

Other restaurant groups are backing the protest and urging the government to rethink its policies.