Maharashtra bars protest against tax hikes
On July 14, about 20,000 bars and permit rooms across Maharashtra will close for a day to protest big tax hikes by the state.
The government recently raised VAT on liquor to 10%, bumped up license fees by 15%, and increased excise duty by a massive 60% in just one year.
Higher taxes could put many out of work: Shetty
Sudhakar Shetty, president of the Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHAR), called these hikes a "death blow," especially for smaller bars.
He pointed out that the hospitality sector supports over 20 lakh jobs and thousands of vendors, warning that higher taxes could put many out of work.
Other restaurant groups are backing the protest and urging the government to rethink its policies.