Maharashtra begins crop damage assessment after 15% monsoon shortfall
Maharashtra is starting crop-damage assessment from Wednesday, September 23, in areas with drought-like conditions after a weak monsoon, blamed on El Nino, left the state with 15% less rain than usual.
With key crops like soybean, maize, cotton, and paddy struggling, the government has set up a special team led by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule to speed up help for farmers.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis says relief needs to reach hard-hit areas like Marathwada and Vidarbha quickly.
Maharashtra to issue drought mitigation notification
To tackle the crisis, Maharashtra will soon issue a drought mitigation notification in the next three days and focus on urgent needs like drinking water and fodder for animals.
The state plans to start relief work on its own without waiting for aid from the Centre.
Fadnavis and other leaders, including MLAs, will inspect the affected regions to make sure support gets where it's needed most.
Meanwhile, opposition parties are pushing for an official drought declaration so that help comes even faster for struggling farmers.