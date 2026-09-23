Maharashtra begins crop damage assessment after 15% monsoon shortfall

Maharashtra is starting crop-damage assessment from Wednesday, September 23, in areas with drought-like conditions after a weak monsoon, blamed on El Nino, left the state with 15% less rain than usual.

With key crops like soybean, maize, cotton, and paddy struggling, the government has set up a special team led by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule to speed up help for farmers.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis says relief needs to reach hard-hit areas like Marathwada and Vidarbha quickly.